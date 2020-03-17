“Resilient infection”: the scientists said that in some cases COVID-19 outlasts everything

In connection with the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the world researchers of the National Institute of health, USA decided to find out what material it is best to “resist” infection COVID-19 and contributes to its destruction.

The results of their research are shared with Newsweek.

To test was taken a number of materials from cardboard to copper, while comparing the “vitality” of a new infection with the virus SARS-CoV-1, which causes severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

The results showed that the new virus the longest can live in if gets on plastic (polypropylene) and stainless steel. On the surfaces of these materials he is able to remain active for two to three days after infection.

The worst material was copper. On the surface of it, the virus lives a maximum of 4 hours. On cardboard he remains active up to 24 hours. The figures were approximately the same for both viruses that were compared. The only exception was the duration of their life on Board. The new coronavirus remains active on it “much longer” than the causative agent of SARS.

The researchers also examined how long the new coronavirus can survive in the air. The tests showed that after spraying with particles of moisture, it remains active for up to three hours. It explains how mass gatherings can lead to infection. Doctors detect traces of virus in the upper and lower respiratory tract. When patients cough and sneeze, droplets of liquids into the air and on the surface.

The publication notes that the document has not been published and is checked before printing in scientific journals. However, the authors hope that their findings will help to figure out how the coronavirus able to spread so rapidly.

