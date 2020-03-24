Restrictive for citizens to introduce in Poland

In Poland introduced tougher restrictions to combat coronavirus: the maximum limit of leave home, travel in groups of no more than two people to participate in worship and funerals in groups of no more than five people.

About the new restrictions that will be in effect until April 11, said during a joint press conference in Warsaw Chapter of the Polish government Mateusz Morawiecki and the Minister of health of Poland Lukasz Shumovsky, reports UKRINFORM.

“We must continue to limit the stay of people in groups almost to the absolute minimum. The movement should be no more than two people,” said Morawiecki.

He stressed that such severe restrictions the government “buy” yourself some extra time to better prepare for epidemic health service and create new places to take patients.

According to him, Poland is already operating 19 infectious disease hospitals for admission of patients with coronavirus, and it will be necessary to create more.

Moravicki urged poles to limit movement of public transport. Buses, trams and metro needs to be significant distance between the passengers: single passengers will have to take place through a series.

The head of the Polish government noted that very stringent restrictions are imposed for a few weeks, the situation in the country had improved and it was possible to lift the ban on travel and visits to public institutions. Therefore, according to him, today there is no need of transfer to a later date of the presidential elections to be held in may or examinations in schools.

The head of the Polish Ministry of health Shumovsky said: if the poles cannot limit out of the house “almost zero”, you will not be able to save many lives. In this regard, in Poland, a ban on leaving the house except for urgent need – the road to work and returning to her home, visit a grocery store and pharmacy.

The head of the health Ministry said that restrictions will apply to participate in the worship or the funeral in groups up to five people, and noted that the restrictive measures will be in effect until April 11.

Shumovsky also said that Poland allocated 100 thousand tests for detection of coronavirus, daily to 3 thousand tests. He noted that their lack of will, because in the near future in Poland will be brought hundreds of thousands of new tests.

The head of the Polish Ministry of health reported that in infectious diseases hospital was also transferred thousands of so-called rapid tests. In this context, he noted: in Poland, get information from other countries that these tests are not as accurate as would like. So now they are tested in Poland.

According to the latest information, the number of infected in Poland rose to 799 people died, nine of them.