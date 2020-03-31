“Return Budulai”: the Tendril launched itself quarantined (photos)

Ukrainian boxer-heavyweight Alexander Usik, who learned on the eve of the final decision to postpone his fight with Briton Derek Cooroy, despite the quarantine because of pandemic coronavirus continues training.

Krymchanin works in the hall, did not forget to entertain its subscribers in Instagram. by repeating thereby trick the godfather, Vasyl Lomachenko, and now demonstrated his skills in juggling.

Alexander also showed what it looks like after a grueling workout. His image reminded the boxer himself the main character of the novel by the writer Anatoly Kalinin and iconic characters of Soviet films Gypsy Budulai. Really, the resemblance is there…

* Find 10 differences, as they say

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter