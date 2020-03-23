Returning from abroad, the famous Ukrainian showman scare colleagues

The famous Ukrainian showman and actor Andrey Dzhedzhula who recently returned from France, refused the isolation and went to work. The staff channel is for the temporarily occupied territories of “Home”, where Dzhedzhula, fear for their health, because patients with coronavirus in Ukraine more and more, but the showman sees no reason for concern.

“When I got back, we were not sent to quarantine, not a word, no one spoke. From the airport, the people went home. I have no problems at the moment, I’m working. When you get a chance, when the tests will be available — I’ll go and get tested. Wanted to do it earlier but I wasn’t allowed because I did not have symptoms,” — said Dzhedzhula edition of the “media Detector”.

Earlier, TSN presenter Solomiya Vitvitskaya have isolated themselves after a trip to Italy.

And Catherine Kuhar husband and isolated even from children and parents after the honeymoon.

