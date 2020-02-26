Returning from Italy a Ukrainian woman was hospitalized

On Tuesday, February 25, in Chernivtsi was hospitalized a woman who recently returned from Italy. As Deputy Director of the Department of health Chernivtsi regional state administration Maria Polishchuk, it is checked for infection with a coronavirus, writes “UKRINFORM”

“Chernivtsi oblast clinical hospital in the infectious Department hospitalized woman. All I know now is that she recently returned from Italy. Doctors are testing it” – said Polishchuk.

She added that while doctors can’t say about the probable suspicion of coronavirus. More information will be announced later.

This is not the first case of suspected coronavirus in Ukraine. We will remind, in Transcarpathian region a man hospitalized. His wife was placed in isolation. Later came the test results. Coronavirus from man is not found.