Revealed the main feature of the iPhone 12

The next Apple smartphone will get a camera with three-dimensional sensor. The principal features of iPhone 12, citing sources on the production told the publication Fast Company.

3D camera-type sensor in Face ID will be located on the rear panel of the device and performs several functions. In particular, a sensor will more accurately measure the depth of the frame to improve the quality of photos and support for augmented reality. The creation of three-dimensional sensors for the iPhone 12 will be occupied by Lumentum, which is a supplier of components for biometric Face ID sensor.

The actual iPhone sensors are used to scan the user’s face and photos with blurred background. The journalists stressed that the 3D-sensors can be found in the devices of the competitors, such as Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, the iPhone maker could use the new sensors for new functions related to AR. Fast Company noted that the interest of American companies to the sphere of augmented reality to illustrate the rumors about working on 3D glasses.

According to journalists, a special 3D camera will allow users to create with their gadgets special digital content. In particular, people will be able to build a three-dimensional image in social networks and to interact with them. The publication reminds that in addition to the new cameras, iPhone 12 needs to support work in networks of the fifth generation.

According to Japanese sources, the next iPhone will get the support of ultra-fast Wi-Fi. A new standard, named IEEE 802.11 ay, operates at a frequency of 60 GHz and enables data transmission at speeds up to 40 gigabits per second with a range up to 500 meters. In particular, the new technology will be used to transfer information between Apple devices.