Revelation Nastya Kamensky and recognition of Tina Karol: highlights of the sixth broadcast of “the Voice…

The sixth broadcast of “blind auditions” the tenth season of vocal talent show “Golos Krainy”(“1+1”) has become one of the most stressful. Places in the coaching teams have less. Before the final distribution of participants in only one broadcast. At this time, among the heroes of the blind auditions: the girl — victim of family violence, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the voice actor of the series “Grand and great century. Roksolana”.

Leading ether — a couple Ekaterina Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov. On the coaching chair: Tina Karol, Dan, Dima Monatic, Potap and Nastya Kamensky.

Opened the sixth broadcast 21-year-old Tatiana Nici, which came from the city to inspire his father to realize his dream — to return to the stage. The girl’s father — an Opera singer — after the birth of her daughter, was forced to change the profession, to provide for the family. He now works as a trucker, and still hopes one day to show himself to the public.



In the blind auditions Tatiana sang the legendary hit “Dancing queen” — ABBA.

Today I’m going to sing daddy’s favorite song, — said Tatiana. — I hope this performance will give him the push to the following year, he also came to “the voice of the country” and sang.

For 21 years you first came on the scene! — surprised Dan Balan.

— We chose you because you have a stable voice in the high notes, — said Tina, inviting to his team.

Tatiana chose the command of Potap.

— My dad is an Opera singer, but he went to another area, because we had to feed a family, — said “FACTS” Tatiana Nicy. I know that he still has a dream to realize themselves, to show their talent on the big stage, and perhaps in me he sees himself. Dad understands me well and supports. And it would be very cool if there would be one day and I asked the dad to take the big stage and sing a duet. Wish he realized it the moment he had dreamed of all my life. I came to the “voice of the country”, the Pope took a step towards your dream.

26-year-old officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vasily Protsiuk sang a song of Sergey Babkin “forgive me.” The guy was a natural, never professionally engaged in vocal and singing talent was discovered while a student.

— To become a soldier was a conscious decision because I believe that everyone should serve their country and people, — said Vasily. It is our duty. On one of the holidays my colleagues have heard me sing and was extremely impressed. This they insisted me to come on “the voice of the country”. I will sing for all of Ukraine’s military.

At the first notes of Basil turned the chair Tina Karol.

Thank you for your service! — shouted the captain at the end.

— You are so tonally pure sang — reacted Tina Karol. — Made it so real.

And Tina once played for the soldiers, — said Potapov.

Yeah, I haven’t been Tina Karol — Tina admitted. I was Lieberman. And there was another build.

On “the Voice” the second time came Irina Povzun, which was considered as the protege of Alexander Ponomarev.

— After my participation in “the Voice” there were a lot of rumors that Ponomariov me everywhere promoted, — said Irina. — There was a lot of negativity. I returned to the project because I want to try again.





But none of the coaches turned around at her voice.

— Maybe, maybe we’re gonna regret — decided to support the party Dan Balan.

22-year-old Julia Korobko sang since childhood.

— In the childhood I was the chubby, — admitted Julia. — Always played in long dresses, because she felt not like.

On the hit “Dim” turned his chair Potap and Nastya.

— So happy that you chose my song, — said Potapov. But it sounded very different.



— You’re experienced this song, — said Nastya.



I came on this project to prove to everyone that I deserve to stand here, — said Julia. — I was bullied as a child because I was much better peers. Told every.



— And now you’re standing here! — recognized Tina. — What was your weight?



— 83 kg, — did not hide the girl.



— I was 80, — said Tina. And see, all is well!



— I also weighed about 80 pounds as a teenager! — shared memory Nastya.

19-year-old Olesya of leichenko chose to listen to the hit “Heart” Yulia Sanina. In her speech, turned his chair Potap and Nastya, Tina Karol and Monatic. But at the last moment button Dima blocked Tina.

— I want you on my team, so blocked Montica! — did not hide the artist. — I these buttons?!

— At first I even thought that singing Yulia Sanina, — noticed Monatic.



— We have the last place in the team and that means a lot, — said Potapov. We have chosen that which will tear the soul.

The girl chose the command of Potap and Nastya Kamenskih, closing her set.

— Give another chance, what should I do?! — exclaimed Nastya, referring to the producers of the show.

The result — the command of Potap and Nastya gave extremest they can recruit 17 participants.

On the stage of the blind auditions came Denis Zhupnik from Kiev, performing the song MONATIKa “Life sings.” Now the guy works as a radio and TV presenter, and his voice says one of the sultans in the television series “Grand and great century. Roksolana”. While closely related to music within the work, he has long wanted to declare themselves to the vocal stage. The first attempt to conquer “the voice of the country” Denis did a few years ago, the second season of the project, then he was able to deploy a single red chair.

— When you are closely associated with music on the radio stations and music awards, you constantly hear people singing, and think, why not me? — says Denis. — Want to use this opportunity to assert themselves in the tenth season of “the Voice of the country”.

The performance of Denis turned the chair Tina Karol.

— I chose this because you’re energetic, and such a tone of voice not so much from my team,’ said Tina.



45-year-old Juliana Gorbachev singer authentic songs.

— I want the young people I saw and heard this music and felt it, — said Juliana.

Ukrainian folk song “Share” techno-treatment reversed chair Tina Karol.

— I’m in a trance, admitted Tina. — I’m in shock. This is incredible! Surprised no one turned around. Song this is your life?



— Yes, — said Juliana, saying that a track like her son Luka.

On the stage of the blind auditions came Gorup Alexander from Minsk. The girl soon married and became a victim of domestic violence. For a long time she was embarrassed to admit about his parents and friends, but found the strength to get away from the grief of her husband and to start a new life.



— Want the girls to understand — in any situation we can find a way, — said Alexander. — Despite all that I survived, I’m here “Golos of the country” and go to the dream. I want to prove to everyone that they deserve to be among the talented people.



On stage, Alexander performed a touching song Tony Braxton — “Un-break my heart”.

At the last second, pushed the button, Dan Balan.

I came here to show that any situation can get out that family violence is not the end, — said Sasha. So I stand here and even passed on.

On stage, the show took 33-year-old Vladimir Mitya in the image of a drag Queen — is the reincarnation of men into a super-grotesque feminine image. In Europe such artists like — they are magical, fun. The blind auditions, the party came under the stage name of Vlad Snarn and sang an Aria from the Opera “Carmen”.

I came on the show to surprise and conquer the stage — admitted to the party, but none of the judges to him and turned around.

22-year-old Nikita khodas came to the project from Minsk.

I grew up in a large family, — said Nikita — I Have five younger brothers. The only opportunity to earn money — music. I just took the guitar and went into transition play.

The song “See you again” launched a chair Dima Monatic.

— Now I am in the bars, but realized that this was not enough, so came here, — said Nikita.

21-year-old Roman Club came from Ivan-Frankivsk. His rendition of “Make it rain” turned all the coaching chairs.

— I don’t have such a tone, in my opinion, this is a good argument, ‘said Tina.



— My latest place and I give it to you — campaigned the party Monatic.



We decided to use the extra place just for you, — admitted Potap and Nastya.



— I see a man who knows how to hold a scene, not surrendered, — supported party Dan Balan.

The novel was chosen by the team of Tina Karol.

Musician from Odessa Alex Prystupa dedicated a song to the most beloved person, which, unfortunately, is no longer alive — grandmother.

But for the song “For lsame around the corner,” the coaches never turned around.



— This is the moment when you sang very cool and we did not get up, because space is running out — apologized Potap.

27-year-old Melun Pass came from Kharkov.



— I’m tired of walking around, I want to do my music, said Melen. — This experience is extremely important for me to be successful as a singer.

On the hit “Bring it back” has turned all the coaches.

— I have my own cover-band, which we are, — said the participant. My goal is to release the album.



I think I saw you — remembered Monatic.



I have a cover band “Melun Pass bend”, — said Mallena.



— Exactly! — happy Monatic. I was in Turkey and heard you sing at the bar, and looked, what is this group!

Melun chose a team of Montica, having finished her set.

Exactly a week on the project will be the last issue of the blind auditions. All teams will be recruited and will commence preparation of the vocal battles.

