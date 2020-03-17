Revenge of the evil Baker: restaurant worker pushed the boss’s daughter in the microwave because of the low wages

A significant gap in the salaries of the chief and subordinate causes discontent not only among Ukrainians but also among people in the UK.

And in some cases this feeling even becomes the trigger for the rash actions of the employee in relation to innocent people.

About one of such cases, says “Satellite news” from siloci to the newspaper Metro.

So, a man named Valentin Mihaes worked for a while at the pizzeria, but decided to resign, accusing authorities of racial discrimination.

According to him, he was getting paid less than other employees. The court listened to the arguments of the disturbed employee and owner of the restaurant was ordered to pay the employee monetary compensation.

However, the amount of the payment did not suit the attacker and he decided to take revenge on the boss.

The man came to school with his friends and demanded that the daughter of the chief to call his father, but she refused to fulfill the request. This angered her former colleague and he beat her, then shoved her hands into the oven for cooking pizza included at 280 degrees.

In result the incident the woman suffered multiple burns. Now go to court himself Valentin Mihaes, and the punishment will be more severe.

which occurred in Kiev: the youngster shot in the chest the woman for what she alleged was wrongfully accused his father of stealing … the grill.

