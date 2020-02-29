“Revenge” the Chinese coronavirus: the restaurant fired the chef for spitting in customers food

Cook Malaysian five-star Grand Ion Delemen spit in the food of the Chinese tourists out of hatred for him, because they believed the Chinese to blame for the spread of coronavirus in the world.

About it writes portal Asia one.

The hotel’s management decided to dismiss him on 25 February after a complaint from a customer. It turned out that the cook had published in their social networks filled with rage posts, where he expressed his hatred of tourists from China.

His accounts on Twitter and Instagram were deleted, but screenshots of his publications are available for viewing on the Malaysian online forum lowyat.net.

For example, in one of the messages he wrote that “the best part of his job was spitting in the food served to the Chinese customers.”

In addition, cook shared a video, which depicted sitting at a table by the Chinese. In the caption to the video, he noted that he is disgusted due to the fact that serves them.

Recall that a spoiled vacation is a common practice in the tourism sector phenomenon. So, in February, the expensive vacation British families in Jamaica was ruined dead birds in the restaurant. Then resting Lisa Wixted told and about other shortcomings of the hotel. According to her, in the bar of the flying flies, in one of the rooms did not work light, and her 82-year-old father fell wardrobe. She also stated that the bed and the door handle was shattered, and the room her children were not of pillows and towels.

where there are no Chinese, so the idea of “to avenge” someone for imaginary “sins” is completely devoid of meaning.

