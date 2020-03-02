Rich crying again: called “the most impoverished” because of the coronavirus rich planet

Lost Monday, February 24, due to coronavirus 139 billion dollars, the richest people of the planet continued to incur losses until the end of the month.

Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to Forbes.

Characteristically, the ten billionaires with the most losses has not entered any businessman from Asia.

Top 10 billionaires with the largest losses were led by the richest man in the world, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. It lost 14.1 billion dollars. In second place for losses was the investor and the fourth richest man in the world Warren Buffett, who lost $ 9.8 billion. Third place was taken by the head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk, whose fortune fell by 8.9 billion dollars. In the ranking he is a 27-th line.

The top ten billionaires who have lost because of the coronavirus, also became the head of Facebook mark Zuckerberg (minus 8.5 billion), co-founder of the Oracle software and the supply of server hardware, Larry Ellison (minus 7.7 billion), the head of the group Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy and the richest man in Europe , Bernard Arnault (minus 7.4 billion).

The top 10 billionaires with the largest losses were Google founders Larry page and Sergey Brin — their losses amounted to 7.3 and 7 billion respectively. Completing the list, Microsoft founder bill gates (minus 6.6 billion) and the founder of the online Zara Amancio Ortega (minus 6.1 billion). In total loss of all these entrepreneurs for the week exceeded $ 83 billion.

in the Czech Republic and the Dominican Republic. It was brought by people who have visited in Italy.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter