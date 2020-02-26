Richard Gasquet vs Benoit Pair: live streaming free for the Asia-Pacific

On February 26, a French derby will take place in Dubai, in which Richard Gasquet will play against Benoit Peer. Which tennis player will win? – read in our forecast.

Richard Gasquet

The tournament in Dubai will be the third for Gasquet this season. Before that, he played only in Montpellier and in Marseille. The Frenchman managed to beat Gilles Simon and Feliciano Lopez. In the remaining fights, he lost.

Despite the recent setbacks, Gasquet started a good competition in the UAE. In a previous match, a French veteran met with South African Harris. Richard reliably played on his serve, and then, after waiting for the opponent’s mistakes, he beat him with a score of 7-6, 6-4.

Benoit Pair

Peer made real fun in the previous match with Cilic. Both tennis players played in the best traditions of the WTA tour. For two, Benoit and Marin lost nine innings. As a result, the meeting dragged on to 2.5 hours, but the Frenchman managed to snatch victory with a score of 2-6, 7-5, 7-6.

So far, Peer is having a bad season. After a successful Adelaide for himself, the Frenchman began to decline. Further round two in the Australian Open and in Marseilles he did not go. In other competitions, Benoit took off in the first match.

In full-time meetings, the score is 7-2 in favor of Gasquet.

Gasquet has won 2 of the last 3 personal confrontations.

Forecast

Pair did not look the best in the previous match. Yes, he beat Cilic, but the Croat himself lost. Marina had three matchballs, but together to win the match, he hit the ball outs. Unlike the opponent, in the match with Richard Gasquet, he played excellently on his serve. In this regard, it is better to give preference to him.

