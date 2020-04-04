Rihanna: 5 movies or series that make her a very good actress !

Share on Facebook

Since 2006, Rihanna played in 10 movies and series. MCE looks back on his career in intelligence and reveals his 5 best roles !

Yes, Rihanna has not only one talent ! In fact, the beautiful Barbadian has multiple hats ! First, it is a singer. Moreover, we do this more !

Yes, the interpreter of “Work” is the female artist, the most listened to on Spotify ! Yet, his fans are waiting for his ninth album since ” Anti “, out in 2016.

But that’s not all ! Rihanna is a true business woman ! Yes, it also launched its brand of clothing Fenty, and cosmetics Fenty Beauty. Besides, they score !

In short, Rihanna-it-all. And even at the cinema ! In 2006, the artist of 32 years old got his first role in ” American Girls 3 “. Since then, she has become a superb actress !

Yes, the girlfriend of Drake has come a long way since her first role ! Several film directors series and wanted to have it in their casting !

Rihanna is an actress, outstanding

And Rihanna proves to the audience that she excels in all areas ! Among his 10 roles, 5 of them come out really lot. ERM you have listed !

Battleship – 2012

In the film of Peter Berg, the singer puts himself in the skin of Cora Raikes, a sub-officer of the u.s. navy. Alongside Liam Neeson, she tries to fend off an invasion of aliens !

Annie – 2014

Then, the musical “Annie” sortei in 2014, once again proves his talent. In fact, this last takes the leading role ! She plays an orphan girl, saved by the music !

It is the end – 2013

In the film ” This is the end “, the Barbadian plays its own role. Also, she plays with James Franco, but also Channing Tatum. This casting of size proves the recognition of her talent as an actress .

Guava Island – 2019

Directed by Donald Glover, rapper Childish Gambino, the singer is noted for her acting very natural ! If the scenario is simple, the viewers are impressed !

Ocean’s 8 – 2018

For this new film Ocean, the director Gary Ross wanted a cast predominantly female. Then, it could not be happening to her, which is once again proven .