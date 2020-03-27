Rihanna and rapper PartyNextDoor presented new song Believe It

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Рианна и рэпер PartyNextDoor презентовали новую песню Believe It

Singer Rihanna presented her first in the last four years, the track Believe It, recorded together with canadian rapper PartyNextDoor.

Romantic single was included in the new album of the rapper under the name Partymobile, which was released today, March 27.

The performers dedicated a song of devotion and trust in the relationship.

Note that in addition to Rihanna, to record a new album PartyNextDoor took part the rapper Drake.

As previously reported, Dua Lipa released a new album and a video for the song from it Break My Heart.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article