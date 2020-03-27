Rihanna and rapper PartyNextDoor presented new song Believe It

Singer Rihanna presented her first in the last four years, the track Believe It, recorded together with canadian rapper PartyNextDoor.

Romantic single was included in the new album of the rapper under the name Partymobile, which was released today, March 27.

The performers dedicated a song of devotion and trust in the relationship.

Note that in addition to Rihanna, to record a new album PartyNextDoor took part the rapper Drake.

As previously reported, Dua Lipa released a new album and a video for the song from it Break My Heart.