Rihanna, Ariana Grande: who is the female artist, the most listened to on Spotify ?

Which of Rihanna or Ariana Grande is the female artist with the most-listened to the story ? Spotify finally gives us the answer !

The music platform Spotify made a great revelation. In fact, we know now the name of the singer the most-listened to the story. So, which of Rihanna or Ariana Grande will be the big winner ? MCE TV you reveals everything !

THE BIG WINNER IS…

Rihanna ! With over 19 billion sheets, the singer is the number 1 in the playlists Spotify. It was, however, no album release since ” Anti “, published in 2016. And yet, it seems that his fans have still not forgotten. While waiting for the release of his next album, we recycle his old songs without getting tired of it.

If Rihanna is the female artist, the most listened to on Spotify, we know also the male artist who beats all the records on this platform. It comes to Drake. The latter shows a record number of plays : almost $ 28 billion. When you know that these two artists are the most listened in the world, one might hope to see the rebirth of a duo on the next album of the singer…

See this publication on Instagram to all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months…please forgive me. this year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance. brb. A publication shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on 13 Nov. 2019 at 12 :32 pm PST

RIHANNA AS A COUPLE ?

For the moment, fans had to content themselves with some info about his private life. In fact, the singer has separated from the billionaire Hassan Jameel. They were together for three years. Since then, many new rumors. In fact, Rihanna would be in a relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky. However, she has affirmed on his account Instagram to have spent Valentine’s day with… Pharell Williams !

Then a new romance would be it being born ? Not at all. The two artists met in a studio. Would it be for the recording ofa new song for ” R9 “ ? The singer has not confirmed this information. After having said that they did not want to leave this new opus, the business woman likes to scramble the tracks. His fans are still going to have to take their evil in patience…