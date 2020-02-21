Rihanna be back soon with ” A9 “: everything to know about his future album !

Rihanna is coming soon with “R9”. Yet, it is slow to come out, much to the chagrin of the fans. Here’s the latest info on the new album.

Rihanna continues to make us languish. After a missed note on the day of his birthday, his fans are wondering what’s that ” R9 ” is going to be trapped. In fact, his musical project knows how to wait. MCE TV says it all.

As usual, Riri is desired. For her birthday, she even made a false joy to her fanswith a message falsely encrypted in story City. Indeed, Rihanna did not press to release this album, which promises yet beautiful collab and a return to the sources.

If many of the info has already been leaked, the 9th album of Rihanna, supposed to come out in 2019, cooks in the greatest of secrets. In addition to this musical project, the star has already unveiled other projects, like his book biography entirely visual. Here’s what we know about “R9″.

pic.twitter.com/lVGzbp1XXM February 20, 2020

Rihanna: “R9” will pay tribute to Barbados

At 32 years old, Huey is a successful businesswoman. Since Rude Boy, the star has made, the way. She launched her brand Fenty Beauty, and she is now preparing his 9th album, ” R9 “. To most, Rihanna is at the top of the female artists the most listened to on Spotify. In addition, tubes display a record 28 billion listening unique. So there is no need to tell you that she is expected at the turn. The 9th disc of Rihanna teases fans since the end of 2019 already. Yet, it is in the pipes since 2017 at least. Proof that it is indeed registered and that it is up to Rihanna to unveil on the big day.

Since ” ANTI “, released in 2016, it is flat calm. However, Rihanna has let leak the name of one of her collabs : the star of Barbados will sing alongside The Neptunes. It is also expected to be a return to the sources and to his native land, with a style a little more caribbean than US pop. At least that is what Rihanna and her employees have left to escape. What’s more, the fans expect to discover a tracklist with sounds the likes of Man Down, very reggaeton or dancehall a little more fit inside that Work. There is more to wait until Rihanna decides to swing on the waves.