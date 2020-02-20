Rihanna: her hit “Rude Boy” celebrates 10 years today !

The tube of Rihanna’s “Rude Boy” released in 2010 celebrating 10 years today ! And yes already ! It tells you more.

It was there 10 years already ! We discovered the tube ” Rude Boy “ from Rihanna for the first time. MCE TV tells you more.

COME HERE RUDE BOY, BOY

We discovered for the first on February 19, 2010, the tube of Rihanna celebrates today its 10 years. A big old ! ” Rude Boy “ is the 3rd single from the album Rated R of Rihanna. This last was the 4th studio album of the singer. With this tube, Rihanna has succeeded in a bet crazy. In fact, she was able to mix both its roots in the caribbean with a spirit of the 60’s. And we all loved her wiggle on his pace haunting. A real success !

“Rude Boy “ also represents a record for the singer. In fact, this is his sixth tube to reach the first place and keep it for five consecutive weeks. Amazing ! The single has also sold over 5 million copies around the world. His clip has been viewed over 520 million times on Youtube. Very nice score !

Rihanna-what’s new

Moreover, in February it was not only the anniversary of her hit ” Rude Boy “. It is also, and above all the anniversary of Rihanna ! And yes, tomorrow, February 20, the Huey will be celebrating its 31 years. Then we of course wish you a happy birthday ! But also, will we finally discover his new album ? We reserve it as a surprise ? Fans of Huey get impatient !

Moreover, Rihanna never ceases to teaser the output of ” R9 “ … But still nothing on the horizon ! We do not always know more about the date of departure. Rihanna loves in any case, play with his fans. “Follow” it responds to Entertainment Tonight. It mocks too kindly to his audience. “I like to annoy my fans a little bit… but I am upset too ! So they deserve it ! “ it adds. That, at least it is clear !