Rihanna is about to unveil his album ” R9 ” ? This photo sows the doubt !

Rihanna she will make his comeback for his birthday. This might well be the case. After all, the star comes to deliver a story Insta that casts doubt. MCE TV says it all.

BADGAL RIRI IS PINING HIS FANS

It was the usual with Rihanna. The star of the Caribbean is a pro at teasing. Since Work, fans eagerly await the return of the diva’s in the studio. In this regard, Rihanna says she likes to disappoint his fans. No compromise. His fans will therefore need to arm themselves with patience before it reveals its new musical project, ” R9 “.

In addition to a feat with The Neptunes, Rihanna so we will regale their ears with new tubes. However, she keeps a dead silence on the much-anticipated new album. However, the star has just left an index that does not deceive. Or at least, that sows doubt. Indeed, @Badgalriri posted a story Instagram, on which is the date of today ; his birthday. Coincidence ?

Rihanna: it could reveal ” R9 ” for his birthday

On a simple black background, Rihanna has scored the digits of the date. Yes, the 20th of February marks its 32nd anniversary. In the minds of the fans, it makes a turn : the patron saint of Fenty going to come out of the silence. It may be that the singer gives us a glimpse into ” R9 “. Or she unveils the great day, as many artists have done before. Also note that the new albums usually go out on Friday.

Therefore, it is possible that Huey treats us at midnight sharp. Anyway, the interpreter of Rude Boy is expected at the turn. It must be said that it’s been 4 years that she is pining her community. Finally, she can afford it. After all, she is the artist most played on Spotify of all time, with 19 billion listening unique. What a consecration !