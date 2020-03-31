Rihanna is ready to raise children without a father and marriage

Rihanna. Photo: Getty Images

American singer Rihanna is ready to become the mother of many children, even if she failed to meet “their man”.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, the actress said, in the near future she wants to experience the joy of motherhood.

It is unknown whether the singer to work on the fulfillment of his wishes.

I know I want to live differently. And the main difference between a new life and become children. Ten years later I have children — three or four,” said the singer.

While Rihanna said that to throw your career away before she plans.

The Barbados singer also told how the progress of her highly anticipated album.