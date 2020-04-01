Rihanna plans to become the mother of many children

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Рианна планирует стать многодетной матерью

Singer Rihanna in an interview with British Vogue said that in the next 10 years will have three-four children.

She said that many mothers will be regardless of whether you meet the right man. “The role of the mother diminish if the children no father. But the only thing you need is happiness, a healthy relationship between parent and child. To educate a child, all they need is love,” says Rihanna.

While children of the singer no. Earlier media reported that Rihanna after a long romance broke up with her boyfriend, a Saudi businessman Hassan Jamil.

Maria Batterbury

