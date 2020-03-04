Rihanna’s about to release his new album ” R9 ” ?

Share on Facebook

Rihanna will finally release her new album, “R9” ? The singer barbadian is absent from the radars of music since ANTI, released in 2016.

While Rihanna has not released anything since ANTI –fans are impatient. For months, she would prepare a new project : ” R9 “. However, it is slow to show the tip of his nose. MCE TV says it all.

Rihanna continues to languish his fans. Yes, the star who turned 32 years old on 20 February, has made a false joy. It is, therefore, nothing to show that the star has revealed on his account Insta, so that some expected, as it reveals its new album, ” R9 “ on the day of his birthday.

Huey was in any case terrified the Canvas in breaking with Hassan Jameel. Rihanna has also presented a different project : his book is auto-biographical. The continent of great shots of the star from its beginnings to now. But what is expected by the fans : this is his new album.

For the time being, not the shadow of a new title in perspective. All that one knows is that this musical project will include a collab with The Neptunes. It will therefore be patient, because , a priori, its output is not scheduled for any of the following.

Rihanna: “R9” is not likely to emerge soon

There is every reason to believe that the album is still in the pipes. At least that is what suggests a cliché posted by Melissa, the best friend of @badgalriri on Instagram. In fact, it has unveiled a snapshot where she is posing in the studio.

Why the hell this album is slow as much to get out of it ? It must be said that the fans are tired of waiting, well that Rihanna loves the suspense. She has more than 19 billions of plays on Spotify had the air of wanting to fine-tune its new baby.

It is known that the artist will perform the songs a little more reggae, the likes of Man Down or even Work. What wiggle the summer, even if it is not known whether he will be ready by the summer of 2020… What is certain is that the business is the business, for Rihanna, who seeks to achieve perfection.