Rinse the nose with peroxide and do not buy buckwheat: Volochkova gave valuable advice on how to win…

Pandemic coronavirus could not touch the stars of show business worldwide. And if some of them were victims of kronoinvest, others make a lot of effort in order not to get infected themselves and to help their fans also not fall for the insidious disease.

For example, the famous jumper-sphatika Anastasia Volochkova has decided not to stand aside from this noble cause, as it “has teeth” to the coronavirus: who annoy her personally, reducing opportunities to tour the world.

His insights Anastasia shared with the edition “Ridus”.

“I worry about my audience, because I never cancel shows. Ballerina even in the Great Patriotic war acted, and Shostakovich’s Symphony played. But now a different time. And to-morrow all was well, need today to do what we are asked, “said she.

She ex-prima of the Bolshoi theatre normally refers to the quarantine and tries to fulfill all the requirements of doctors, believing that her example should be followed by all, abandoning Hiking in cafes and restaurants, concert and sports halls.

This is a forced measure, but mandatory. As in the case of travel. Nasty to fly anywhere is not going to have in connection with the pandemic was canceled a few concerts.

The ballerina gave a few tips on how to protect themselves from disease. In her opinion, the steps to prevent so obvious that she was weird. Is a only know to wash their hands often?

Ballerina encourages to do it as often as possible — yesterday, today and tomorrow.

“After visiting public places need to rinse with hydrogen peroxide, soap and water”, — she said.

And strengthening of the body and hardening has not been canceled. Anastasia advises to look at the proper nutrition and also exercise — in the moment while at home.

The star itself pours cold water — a habit instilled in her father. Since the quarantine it is experiencing in their suburban home, will continue to pour.

Do not buy crazy amounts of buckwheat, pasta and toilet paper. This is an artificially created hype, convinced the ballerina, and it is useless — provisions enough for all.

“China defeated the virus is iron discipline. If we have observed the same action, then all of this will pass us by. We must apply to ourselves the experience of China and Israel, and France, and Italy”, — summed up Volochkova.

