Rio de Janeiro: Attila Balazs vs Pedro Martinez Portero live streaming free

Attila Balazs vs Pedro Martinez Portero live streaming free

Attila Balazs – Pedro Martinez-Portero. Forecast for the match of the Asia-Pacific Rio de Janeiro (February 22, 2020)

After defeating Monteiro and Cuevas, Attila Balas will try to win his confrontation against Pedro Martinez-Portero. The match will take place on February 22. Will the Hungarian succeed? – read in our forecast.

Attila Balash

Balash was not the best way to start this tournament. Since in the world ranking he occupies the 106th place, he had to play in qualifications. But he did not overcome it. After defeating Orlando Puddle (6-3, 6-3), the representative of Hungary was defeated by Gianluca Mager (0-6, 2-6). But the organizers made Attila a surprise, giving him the status of lucky looser. As a result, Baláš got into the main draw, where Pablo Cuevas (6-4, 6-1) and Tiago Monteiro (1-6, 6-1, 6-4) passed.

Last year, the Hungarian performed well at some clay competitions. For example, he reached the finals of the tournament in Umag.



Pedro Martinez

Unlike Balás, Martinez Potrero won the qualification. In those fights, the Spaniard defeated the Brazilian Alves (6-2, 6-2) and the German Horansky (6-4, 6-2). In the main grid, Pedro continued to remove opponents from his path. First, he dealt with Hugo Delin (3-6, 6-2, 7-5), and then forced to cover the racket of Pablo Andujar (6-1, 6-4).

In the world ranking, Martinez-Portero already occupies the 133rd place. A week ago, he was 20 positions lower. If the Spaniard continues in the same vein, then soon we will see him in the top 100.

Statistics

In face-to-face meetings, the score is 1-1.

Last week in Buenos Aires, Martinez Portero defeated Balazs in three games.

In two face-to-face meetings, tennis players played at least 22 games.

Forecast

Martinez Portero – meeting favorite, but Balash enough in what concedes Spaniard. This, incidentally, he confirmed with his game in Buenos Aires, when he won one set against Pedro. Given the history of personal meetings, we believe that this time the fight will drag on.

We also offer to play a positive head start on Hungarians. After the victories over Monteiro and Cuevas, he is unlikely to play after the sleeves.

Our forecast is a total of more than 21 games for a coefficient of 1.73 in BC 1x.

We also offer odds for a Balash (+4) game for 1.46