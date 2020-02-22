Rio Open: Chris Garin vs Borna Chorich live streaming free

Chris Garin vs Borna Chorich live streaming free

Chris Garin – Borna Chorich. Forecast for the match of the Asia-Pacific Rio de Janeiro (February 22, 2020)

This season, Chris Garin has not lost on the ground. February 22, he will hold his next match on this surface. This time the Chilean will play against Born Chorich. Will the Croat be able to stop the opponent? – read in our forecast.

Chris Garin

Two weeks ago, Garin won the tournament in Cordoba, defeating Diego Schwartzman in the final. Now the Chilean has every chance to play in the decisive duel of another ground competition, but for this he needs to take one more step.

The path to the semi-finals in Rio de Janeiro was not easy, since most of the matches Chris played in three sets. He easily defeated only Federico Delbonis (6-4, 6-3). In the remaining fights, he coped with Andrei Martin (4-6, 7-5, 7-6) and Federico Koria (2-6, 6-3, 7-5).

Borna Chorich

Departure from the top 30 made Choric pay attention to dirt tournaments in Latin America. But even here he doesn’t really have a game. In Buenos Aires, for example, he lost to the Brazilian Monteiro (4-6, 6-7).

In Rio Bourna, he began his performances much better. Already in the first round, he forced to cover the racket of the Argentinean Londero (7-6, 7-5). Well, after that there was a labor victory over the Brazilian Wilde (6-3, 1-6, 7-5). He played his last match against Italian Sonego. Lorenzo, he was more confident, beating him with a score of 7-6, 6-3.

Statistics

Last year, Chorich defeated Garin in three sets on the grass.

This year on the ground Chilean won seven matches. Horvath – three.

In 5 of the last 6 matches Garin played more than 22.5 games.

In 2 of the last 4 fights of Chorich, more than 22.5 games were also played.

Forecast

Most likely, this meeting will not be easy. Both rivals earn labor victories. It is noticeable that they tuned in to this tournament and want to play in a decisive match. Last year, in-person meeting, they broke the mark of 22.5 games. We believe that something similar will happen now.

As for the winner, we suggest paying attention to Garin . He is well acquainted with these courts since he played here last year. In addition, he is in great shape, and even managed to win the competition in Cordoba.

Our forecast is a total of more than 22.5 games for a coefficient of 1.83 in BC 1x.

We also offer Garin’s victory for 1.91