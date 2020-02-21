Rio Open: Dominic Thiem vs Gianluca Mager live streaming free

Dominic Thiem vs Gianluca Mager live streaming free

Dominic Tim – Gianluca Mager. Forecast for the match of the Asia-Pacific Rio de Janeiro (February 22, 2020)

In the quarter-finals of the tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Dominic Tim will play with Gianluca Mager. The meeting will take place on February 22. Will the Austrian be able to easily defeat the enemy? – read in our forecast.

Dominic Thiem

Finalist Australian Open does not perform well in this tournament. Tim Melbourne seemed to have a good rest. There are no other explanations for the Austrian game. In the first round, he had problems with an unknown Brazilian Meligeni (6-2, 4-6, 6-1). Well, in the second, the representative of Austria again lost one set. This time, Haume Muniar (6-7, 6-3, 6-4).

In class, Tim still passes his rivals, but what happens if he has to play against more serious opponents?

Gianluca Mager

Mager continues to amaze with his confident game in this tournament. He began his journey to Rio with a qualification, where he confidently dealt with the Argentinean Collarini (6-1, 6-2) and the Hungarian Balash (6-0, 6-2). In the main draw of the competition, the Italian continued his extravaganza, beating Casper Ruud (7-6, 7-5) and Joao Domingues (6-3, 7-6).

Last season, the representative of Italy performed well on the ground. This is his favorite cover. He even won the Challenger in Barletta.

Statistics

Opponents do not yet have face-to-face meetings.

Tim won two matches this season on clay. Mager – five.

Forecast

Tim had problems in the previous two matches. We believe that Mager will be able to create their favorite. Gianluca is now showing off his best career game. There is no doubt that he will fight. It is very likely that he will be able to keep a positive head start.

Our forecast is the handicap of Gianluca Mager (+5.5) games for a coefficient of 1.74 in BC 1x.