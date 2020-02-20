Rio Open: Dominic Thiem vs Haume Muniar live streaming free, preview, betting odds

Dominic Thiem vs Haume Muniar live streaming free

Dominic Tim – Haume Muniar. Forecast for the match of the Asia-Pacific Rio de Janeiro (February 21, 2020)

Dominic Tim did not have his best match at the tournament in Rio de Janeiro. Will the Austrian be able to perform more worthily in the match to be held on February 21? – read in our forecast.

Dominic Tim

In 2017, Tim won these competitions. It seems that Dominic decided to remember the past and again came to Brazil. There are no other explanations. And, perhaps, solid prize money influenced this decision. After all, the prize pool of the tournament is almost two million US dollars.

The first match in these competitions turned out to be quite difficult for Tim. In that match, the representative of Austria played with an unknown Brazilian Felipe Meligeni. It seems that Dominic underestimated the opponent, since he had to play three sets to win (6-2, 4-6, 6-1).

Haume Muniar

Munyar never came out of the crisis. Confirmation of this can be considered his devastating defeat from Diego Schwartzman (1-6, 5-7). In addition, in Buenos Aires, the Spaniard was unable to cope with Thiago Monteiro (3-6, 3-6). Here in Rio Haume beat Salvatore Caruso (7-5, 6-4), but this can hardly be considered a landslide victory.

Last year, Munyar reached the quarter finals of the competition, where he lost to Felix Auger-Allassim. Now the Spaniard will have to protect rating points.

Statistics

In full-time meetings, the score is 2-0 in Tim’s favor.

This season on the ground, the Austrian won one match. Spaniard – two.

In previous matches, Muniar lost to Tim with a difference of six and seven games.

Forecast

Muniar does not know how to play with Tim . He regularly loses to him. Dominic underestimated the Brazilian, but this will not happen to the Spaniard. The Austrian is well acquainted with Haume, so, probably, he will play much better. We believe that this time the favorite will act more confidently.

