Rita Ora has presented a dance video for the single How To Be Lonely

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Рита Ора презентовала танцевальный клип на сингл How To Be Lonely

British singer Rita Ora presented the video to the new single How To Be Lonely. The author of the song was made by Lewis Capaldi.

Choreographer of the video was made by the famous British dancer Aaron Sillis and Director — Tom Byrd (shot music videos for Florence+The Machine, FKA Twigs and Klaxons).

In the music video includes footage from the dance rehearsals.

As previously reported, the daughter of uma Thurman has released a music video for the song “By Myself” from their debut album.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article