Rita Ora has presented a dance video for the single How To Be Lonely

British singer Rita Ora presented the video to the new single How To Be Lonely. The author of the song was made by Lewis Capaldi.

Choreographer of the video was made by the famous British dancer Aaron Sillis and Director — Tom Byrd (shot music videos for Florence+The Machine, FKA Twigs and Klaxons).

In the music video includes footage from the dance rehearsals.

