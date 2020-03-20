Rita Ora published online dance video for the song How to be lonely

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Рита Ора опубликовала в Сети танцевальный ролик на песню How to be lonely

Rita Ora. Photo: Getty Images

British singer Rita Ora has released a music video for a new song How To Be Lonely.

In the video, the star appeared together with his dance team. Ora dancing in white short top with cut out back and short shorts.

The choreographer of the movie became a famous British dancer Aaron Sillis, who worked with Rihanna, Katy Perry and Kylie Minogue.

The video was directed by Tom beard previously directed music videos for Florence and The Machine, FKA Twigs and Klaxons.

We offer you to watch a new video of Rita Ora:

Maria Batterbury

