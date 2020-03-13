Riverdale: Lili Reinhart very anxious before playing in the series !

Share on Facebook

In an interview with W Magazine in 2017, Lili Reinhart (Riverdale) has revealed his biggest anxiety before playing in the series !

Lili Reinhart had a long way to go before make themselves known in the world as Betty Cooper in the series Riverdale. The young woman has had to put hers before getting there.

In an interview with W Magazine several years ago, Lili Reinhart (Riverdale) if it is assigned on a time of big distress. Has 18 years old, she joined Los Angeles, only to launch into the comedy. But she never thought the path would be hard.

Lili Reinhart (Riverdale) had revealed : “I didn’t have a car and I spent $ 500 for me to move around in Uber. I remember having looked at my bank account. And having seen all the money that I had badly put aside for years to go “.

Very stressed, she had confided : “I was so anxious at the idea of getting a job, and I spent at least 5 months I hole up in my room completely anxious, waiting for my next hearing and doing nothing else. It was the saddest moment of my life” .

Lili Reinhart (Riverdale) reveals its biggest crisis of anguish

Lili Reinhart (Riverdale) also confided that she had taken a small job in California : “I knew I needed an agent so I took this aft. But when the boss told me to go buy the uniform, everything changed. I vomit in my Uber. Because I was sick. And that I was to a panic attack. I went back home. I closed my door with the key. I Skypé with my mom and said ‘Mom, I’m not going well’ “.

The interpreter of Betty Cooper in Riverdale, revealed : “I had to take a paper bag to help me breathe. Which sounds very dramatic. But I couldn’t really breathe. I had the impression to lose a foot. I didn’t want to admit my failure, but I said to myself ‘I have to go home. My mental health is suffering. And it makes me physically sick’ “.

After the big panic attack, the young woman is returned home. She has reunited with his loved ones. But this is not all. She has also been in therapy to help with her anxiety attacks. A few days after, the beautiful blonde has been selected for the role of Betty Cooper in the series Riverdale !