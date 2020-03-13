Riverdale season 4: filming stopped because of the coronavirus !

Share on Facebook

The filming of season 4 of Riverdale has been suspended because of the sars coronavirus. A member of the team would have been with a person.

Bad news for fans of Riverdale. The coronavirus forced the crew of the series to suspend the shooting.

The bad news is falling more and more in the world of cinema and series. The last James Bond will not come out in the room on the scheduled date. The shooting of the 7th pane of Mission Impossible has had to face up to its cancellation. And this time, it is Riverdale who must suffer the ravages of the virus.

The series tour in Canada therefore remains suspended. And the duration of the stop remains unknown. The cause ? A member of the team would have been with a person of the famous covid-19. As well, Warner Bros have so wanted to play the security card. They stop so the shooting season 4 of Riverdale.

The person suspected of having contracted the disease is currently in the process of ” receive the screening test. “For the moment, nothing is confirmed as to its state of health.

Riverdale faces the coronavirus !

In the Face of the judgment of Riverdale, Warner Bros wanted to say more in a press release. The company therefore states to work ” in close collaboration with the competent authorities and the health agencies of Vancouver to identify and contact all persons who may have been in direct contact with a member of our team. “

Subsequently, they have even added that ” the health and safety of our employees is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect all who work on our productions across the world. “

But don’t panic. Riverdale will be back soon. And the fans will finally be able to know the end word of the story. In fact, after having discovered that Jughead is alive and well, fans were excited to learn more. Matter to follow therefore…