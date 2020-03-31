Riverdale season 4: the series will make its return from the April 16, on Netflix !

Share on Facebook

Due to the coronavirus, the filming of season 4 of Riverdale had been suspended. The next episode will be back on the 16th of April next.

Good news for fans of Riverdale. Season 4 of the series will soon be back on Netflix. Due to the coronavirus, the filming had to pause. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Since the beginning of the health crisis, many sectors seem to be impacted. In fact, restaurants and other businesses non-essential have been forced to close their doors two weeks ago.

Gatherings of more than 50 people are now banned. Thus, most of the countries affected by the infection have taken the decision to confine. The goal ? Limit the spread of the virus.

In fact, the world of television has also faced numerous actions. Many tv series have had to suspend their shoots.

Stranger Things, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS , or even Riverdale. The productions of the arrested are. But, as the dates were still uncertain, the team from the last series has announced a good news.

In fact, the 17 th episode of Riverdale is expected to be released on April 16th ! It will be the 2nd musical episode of the series.

The rest of the season 4 of Riverdale will be available on April 16th !

Scheduled for April 9, following the adventures of Betty Cooper and her friends will finally be taken 7 days late. But the production doesn’t yet speak of the other episodes.

In fact, there is nothing to indicate that season 4 of Riverdale will be maintained. The series Grey’s Anatomy had had to face a cut-off risk of premature 16th season.

Other good news, of other series of the tv network The CW, is expected to soon resume. The spin-off of Riverdale, Katy Keene back on the screens as the 16 April. Also, season 2 of’In The Dark will return to the same date.

For others, the season 6 of The Flash returns on April 26. And nearest, Nancy Drew is back on April 8th.