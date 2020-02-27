Riverdale season 5: everything to know about following the series !

Share on Facebook

In January, the chain The CW announced season 5 of the series Riverdale. The fans are wondering already about the intringue !

Season 4 is currently underway. But the fans of the series Riverdale are already claiming some clues on season 5. The platform Netflix and the chain The CW is already giving information very crispy ! ERM you reveals.

It’s official ! The series Riverdale came back with a fifth season. According to rumors, she may make a leap in time from 4 to 5 years. If one follows this logic, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and Archie are no longer in high school. So, what will they become ? How the show runners are they going to put in the scene ? The fans are digging the already-head to guess the next plot. However, season 4 is not over yet ! The broadcast of the last episode is scheduled that in may 2020 !

We can’t predict the future. But the fans are trying it anyway, especially since the revelation of Camila Mendens. In effect, the interpreter of the character Veronica Lodge in Riverdale has entrusted to our colleagues at the Internet Movie Database (IMDB). This last hope that season 5 is set in the future. According to the actress, this would be the opportunity to make a new start. Thus, they would begin their new lives as young adults ! His comments confirm the rumor ? Nobody knows !

See this publication on Instagram Some things you can’t undo. Stream the latest episode, link in bio. #Riverdale A publication shared by Riverdale (@thecwriverdale) on 25 Feb. 2020 at 9 :01 am PST

Riverdale : Jughead is he dead ?

For the moment, season 5 is still a great mystery. However, a few clues sow the seeds of doubt. In any case, the series may take a new number because of the disappearance of Jughead, interpreted by the actor Cole Sprouse. The series Riverdale she will kill her character ? And other then ? The fans be reassured, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie (KJ Apa) to come back very definitely to the screen. Moreover, it is also likely that fans will meet Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Reggie (Charles Melton), Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Kevin (Casey Cott). Phew !

Plus, Lucy Hale reveals that Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) does not die in the current season. But other characters have not this chance. In effect, FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich) and Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols), the father of Jughead and the mother of Veronica will not be back in season 5. Is this a decision of the actors ? And how the show runners are they going to go ? Outstanding ! The season 5 of Riverdale is expected to end in October 2020.