Rizatdinova spent “training” in the supermarket: funny video

Pandemic coronavirus “sent” almost all the athletes on a forced quarantine. Someone is home, coming up with a variety of challenges, and some still go out to the city on urgent business.

World champion and bronze medalist of the Olympic games in Rio 2016 rhythmic gymnastics Anna Rizatdinova decided to combine business with pleasure, and at the supermarket, purchasing products, demonstrated their skills. Fortunately, the people in the store were few, and no one bothered to Anna to practice stretching.

