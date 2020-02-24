Rizespor vs Basaksehirspor live streaming free, preview, prediction

Rizespor vs Basaksehirspor live streaming free

Rizespor – Bashaksehir. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (February 24, 2020)

“Risespor” accepts “Bashaksehir” on February 24, we offer our own version of the forecast. Will the guests win?

Risespor

Rizespor started the season not bad, but recently something has gone wrong and the recession has begun. Now the club is in 14th place with 24 points in the asset. The past five games for the “Black Sea hawks” were terrible. They could only win once against the Genclerbirligi (2: 0) and draw with Sivasspor (1: 1).

Montassar Talby and Ivanildo Fernandes will not be able to take part in the upcoming match.

Basaksehir

“Bashaksehir” this season pleases its fans with victories and high results. In the Turkish championship, the team is in third place with 43 points in the piggy bank. In the Europa League, the “orange-blue” were able to leave the group from the first place, but in the first match of the playoffs against “Sporting” they could not cope with the pressure and lost (1: 3).

Enzo Crivelli is the main scorer of the team, he scored nine goals.



Statistics

Risespor was only able to win once in five games.

Bashaksehir won the last meeting in person.

Bashaksehir lost two of their last five matches.

Forecast

As for the match itself, the guests are obvious favorites, they have been showing a great game recently and feel confident in the away matches. The hosts play poorly this season, and even a class below the opponent. As a result, the victory of Istanbul is awaiting us.

Our forecast is the victory of Bashaksehir for 2.20 in BC Fonbet.