Roberto Ortega-Olmedo vs Jack Draper live stream, preview, betting tips

Roberto Ortega-Olmedo vs Jack Draper. Forecast for the Asia-Pacific match Pochefstroom (March 10, 2020)

In one of the matches of the first round of the tournament in Pochefstroom, Jack Draper will play with Roberto Ortega-Olmeda. Will a young Briton be able to pass an experienced Spaniard? – read in our forecast.

Roberto Ortega

The 28-year-old Spaniard has not achieved anything worthwhile throughout his career. In the world ranking, he takes the 274th place, and the 232nd line is considered his best position. Surprisingly, this tennis player plays more at hard tournaments, where he has 369 victories. On the ground, he has 129 victories.

This season, Ortega Olmedo won several victories on this surface, but all of his rivals were little known. As soon as the representative of Spain got on a more rated player, he immediately lost. For example, in Morelos, he lost to Juan Pablo Fitzovich (6-3, 5-7, 5-7), and last week lost to Sadio Doumbia (6-3, 3-6, 6-0).

Jack Draper

The 18-year-old Briton has high expectations and is considered a very promising player. At one time, he played in the finals of the junior Wimbledon, so he was focused on him.

This season, Draper began his ascent into the elite of world tennis. True, while he takes 288th place in the world ranking, so Jack has to play in tournaments of the lower categories. Despite this, the Briton has already managed to visit the finals of some ITF competitions, and a week later he won a similar tournament. Then in the decisive match he defeated the Dutchman Sisling (6-2, 6-0.)

Opponents do not have face-to-face meetings.

Ortega Olmedo won seven matches this year. Draper – 12.

Forecast

In the last two tournaments, Draper won 8 of 9 matches, defeating Gleb Sakharov and Igor Sisling. The Briton scored an excellent game form, so he is obliged to continue his series of victories. The Spaniard is a suitable opponent for this. Ortega Olmedo is inferior to Jack in class. Most likely, a talented Briton will win a landslide victory.

Our prediction is the victory of Jack Draper, taking into account the handicap (-2.5) of the game for a coefficient of 1.82 in BC Parimatch