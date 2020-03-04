Rock band O. Torvald presented a video for the song Nenaviju You Vsih

Ukrainian rock band O. Torvald, which was presented earlier provocative video for the song “Rostagni me”, released a music video for the single “Nenaviju You Vsih”.

In the new work, the musicians spoke out about the global problems of the modern world, including the coronavirus, domestic violence, military conflicts and others.

As previously reported, the soloist of group “REM Cry”, Taras Chubay, presented a video for the song “Siple SNG”.