Rock band O. Torvald will arrange an online concert with gifts

Рок-группа O.Torvald устроит онлайн-концерт с подарками

March 20, the Ukrainian rock band O. Torvald, which was presented earlier, the video for the single “Nenaviju You Vsih”, make completely safe online concert.

“A real party. Loud, energetic, full sound. In between tracks to talk and drink. Prepare a powerful audio system that is paid off online and stock up on alcohol,” – said on his page in Facebook.

It is noted that during the concert you can ask questions and also win concert tickets and merch group.

The broadcast will take place at 19:00 on the official website otorvald.ua.

As previously reported, the group “Violet” will play acoustic online concert.

