Rocketmen Director Dexter Fletcher will do a remake of the movie the Holy

The Director of a biopic about Elton John “Rocketman” Dexter Fletcher will have a new project Paramaount Studio – a remake of the movie “Holy.” About it reports Variety.

The picture is an adaptation of the novels by Leslie Charteris and was released in 1997. The main role in it played by Val Kilmer.

The script for the new film was written by Seth Graham-Smith (“Dark shadows”).

It is still unknown who will play the new version of “the Holy” when you start shooting and when the film will be released.

As previously reported, Dexter Fletcher will remove the third part “Sherlock Holmes”.