Rodniki Izhevsk vs University-Yugra Surgut live streaming free for the Superliga

Rodniki vs University-Ugra. Forecast for the match of the championship of Russia (March 18, 2020)

On March 18, Rodniki will host Universitet-Ugra, and we have prepared a forecast for this fight. What to expect from the confrontation? – read below.

Rodniki Izhevsk

The hosts act on the verge, as they go in the playoff zone, although it is hardly possible to feel confident in seventh place, especially since the closest opponent has the same number of points. Wards of Milos Pavichevich demonstrate attacking basketball this season, which fans obviously like.

“Rodniki” lost in the last meeting, “MBA Moscow” (75-80), although the match took place on the road, where the club does not work very well, so this result surprised few. The team understands that a motivated competitor is going to visit, so the training should be appropriate.

University-Yugra Surgut

Guests are already one foot in the leading eight, because they act with special motivation, because they have a goal – to get into the playoffs. The guys Zheiko Lukaich fight to the very end, and recently they have generally caught courage.

University-Ugra gained three victories in a row, though it was not particularly possible to break away from the group of pursuers. The team aims to continue the successful series, the more the level of the opponent allows you to count on another Victoria.

Statistics

In the last five personal games, the University-Ugra gained three victories.

Zheiko Lukaic’s team has six away victories.

This spring Rodnik celebrated a victory at home ten times.

Forecast

Bookmakers gave the favorite status to the owners, but given the fact that the “University-Ugra” scored a good move and the club Zheiko Lukaycha performs well on the road, we suggest paying attention to the positive handicap of guests.

Our forecast is the victory of the University-Ugra taking into account the handicap (+6.5) points for the coefficient 1.63 in BC 1xBet.