Rohff announced his future collaboration with Maitre Gims et Dadju !

Through a live held on their account Instagram, Rohff has announced its future collaboration with Maitre Gims et Dadju !

This is an ad that is making a lot of noise ! In full live on Instagram, Rohff has officially announced its collaboration with Maitre Gims et Dadju. MCE TV says it all.

This is an ad that has had to rejoice in the planet rap ! Yesterday, the rapper Rohff has organised a live to interact with his fans.

Confined like all the French, Rohff has decided to spoil his fans by hosting a live. The opportunity for the artist to swing information hot on her current rather full.

As well, fans of the rapper French have had the joy to learn that their idol was leaving a single… this Friday. Called All away, the song which will be released tomorrow, will even have the right in its own pouch ! ” New Banger !!!! “wrote by following the artist on Instagram.

#Rohff in feat with #Gims and #Dadju ! pic.twitter.com/LLQCAKnGFM — ZE Z’ XXI (@ProjetSweetSign) April 2, 2020

ROHFF, HIS COLLABORATION WITH MAITRE GIMS ET DADJU

Because a good new never come alone, Rohff made a other confidence to the people present at his Live. The star has stated thata featuring with two big names in the rap came.

By inviting Dadju to live sound, the fans Rohff have quickly deduced that the interpreter of the Queen was part of this collaboration. In fact, during the live, the two artists have long traded.

They took advantage of this conversation to announce their collaboration next. ” What you lack, it is Dadju the chorus, brother ! You need Dadju the chorus, who comes and makes you a dirty refrain “, suggested by the brother of Maitre Gims.

But that’s not all ! In addition to this announcement to his fans, the rapper slid a collaboration with performer Bella would be found soon… ” With your brother it must be tested for a lease “, has slipped the artist.

So, what can we expect ? Rohff, Maitre Gims et Dadju do they have to get out a sound in the weeks to come ? Mystery…

Anyway, the news of Maitre Gims is very busy. In addition to the announcement of a collaboration with Rohff, the latter has returned with Sexion Assault, the group has made him known. Beautiful projects in perspective, so.