Rohff back: he reveals his feat with Guirri Mafia “9+4 = 13” ! (HIS)

To the delight of fans, Rohff is back ! The rapper in the 94 has unveiled its exclusive collaboration with Guirri Mafia.

The fans could no longer wait, it is finally back ! For the occasion, Rohff has unveiled the clip of 9+4 = 13 in feat with Guirri Mafia. MCE TV tells you more !

In 2019, Rohff had somewhat disappeared from the scene of the French rap. And because the rapper in the 94 has spent a good part of the year behind bars. However, it is now free. Thus it was in last November that he made his big return. Moreover, Roh2f very quickly held to mark the occasion. So on her profile Instagram, he had swung a freestyle madness.

As the ” dad of rap “, Rohff has played its role. He then made a dedication to a rising star of French rap. It is, therefore, Gambi, also a native of the Val-de-Marne. Nice of her part ! It must be said that on the social networks, Roh2f is increasingly active. On Instagram, he has no less than 374 thousand subscribers. Not bad ! The padre is back and does not go unnoticed.

Rohff imposes its style on the side of Guirri Mafia

There is little, Rohff was a nice surprise to his fans. Thus, he went to Marseille for the filming of an exclusive clip. You will have understood, this is his song 9+4 = 13. On the Canvas, his performance was a hit. ” Pu**** this verse of Rohff it is too much. Wait for the clip ! “. It is necessary to say that the rapper the 94 has not done things by half.

So it is this Sunday 23 February, Rohff has unveiled its exclusive clip. With Guirri Mafia feat, the song is a real killer ! Between Marseille and the Val-de-Marne, the chemistry has to be operated. Moreover, the fans also have loved it. ” You too have felt the power of Rohff when he started his verse ? “One thing is for sure, the rapper has lost none of his talent.