Rohff back soon with the re-release of “Supernatural” ?

To the delight of fans, Rohff has made his return to the front of the stage. A reissue of “Supernatural” is it to be expected ?

After having released his album Supernatural, Rohff has spent almost 6 months in prison. Now free, the rapper of the 94 intends to mark his return to the scene of the French rap. MCE TV tells you more !

The year 2019 was not of any rest for Rohff. In fact, the rapper has spent a good part of it in prison. However, the padre is now free. It is, therefore, released last November. However, in its story Instagram, the rapper has recently announced that it was no longer under electronic surveillance.

Very soon after its release, the rapper has decided to mark his return. In fact, he posted a freestyle inédit on his profile Instagram. And you know what ? The delivery is crazy ! Moreover, Rohff is more active on his profile. What delight the most faithful. Thus, it is followed by more than 370 thousand people. Not bad !

Rohff does it a re-release of Supernatural ?

Recently, Rohff threw a clip exceptional. The most well-informed know that it is 9+4 = 13, in feat with Guirri Mafia. With his friends in the South, the rapper of the 94 set fire to the mic ! Besides, the fans have loved it. On Youtube, the song has more than 480 thousand views. ” The clip is heavy, but beyond that, the verse of Rohff on this sound bordèle… It is too ! “.

Despite this comeback, the fans want more of it. It is necessary to believe that they have made the tour of the titles of his latest album. Can we expect a re-release of Supernatural ? It is in any case what was assumed to be a user. Very quickly Rohff has reacted. ” There will be no reprint ! Supernatural is full ! And I clips what I want, when I want and without pressure ! Do nothing like the others, is that the idea ! “. At least, the message is clear.