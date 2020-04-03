Rohff comes to the defense of Nekfeu and Lomepal and then tackle Yassine Belattar ! (VIDEO)

Share on Facebook

In his last live Instagram, Rohff defended the artists Nekfeu and Lomepal. He also took the opportunity to tackle Yassine Belattar.

Here is an Instagram Live anthology. In fact, a few days ago, the rapper Rohff organized so a live for his fans.

The occasion for the singer, so make revelations crispy on its aspirations of music. But also to announce future collaborations.

Thus, the interpreter of All the shelter has announced a duo with not one, but two exceptional artists : Maitre Gims et Dadju.

Rohff, Maitre Gims et Dadju on a song, who would have thought ? The Canvas did not delay to react to this announcement.

In a Live with Yassine Belattar, Rohff of other faiths burning. Then he was talking with the columnist, the latter delivered to the moderator in his place , following criticisms of Lomepal…

Rohff defend Lomepal & Nekfeu against Yassine Belattar pic.twitter.com/RWO30aeZQ0 — _Sana_Rap_ (@_Sana_Rap_) April 2, 2020

Rohff defends Nekfeu and Lomepal !

Yassine Belattar has no language in his pocket, and he proves it. In full Live on Instagram, the young man did not hesitate to throw a picnic for all the new rappers, including Lomepal. ” All of the new rappers, me I not accept […]. Lomepal, if it came to Generations, to the time when I was at Generations, the life of my mother, he returned not even in the impasse “, said the moderator without wooden language.

But it was without counting on Rohff, who did not hesitate to take the advantage of these ” new rappers “. He said : ” Frankly, you know what ? I am not agree with you on that “, he started.

Very reassembled by the finding of uplifting Yassine Belattar, Rohff continued : ” We not pass a code for a rapper, […] it’s like guys like Nekfeu, they have no claim to come to the district, they are invented not lives. […] Me, I say that it is just rap brother, he is a talent. That is all. […] Me, it is the artist that I respect. “

This has the merit to be said. In his defence, Yassine Belattar said that the new rappers produced only ” rap good atmosphere “.

A comment that did not, therefore, appreciated the rapper. For the artist, everyone has his place in the rap.