Rohff is back with the banger “All away” ! (HIS)

To the delight of his fans, Rohff threw a brand new song called “All away”. Check out this banger and furious !

Confined, Rohff does not remain inactive. After You have picked up and Solo, the rapper of the 94 balance the incredible All at the shelter, available on all platforms. MCE TV tells you more !

Everywhere in the world, the Covid-19 spreads out and does not cease to make victims. Facing the virus, you must act !

As you know, the best way to fight is therefore to stay home. If this annoys many, it is still required.

Stuck at home, it is then necessary to find something to keep busy. Catch up on her series, return to sport or discover new activities, there is plenty to do.

For Rohff, the choice is quickly made. The rapper of the 94 spent her time to compose !

Very active since his release from prison, he then makes the happiness of his fans. He must believe that nothing can stop it.

You will have understood, Rohff has once again recurred. Check out his all new song in breathtaking !

Rohff puts everyone to agree with All of you to the shelter !

With his power as usual, Rohff has thus given a voice in a new sound of madness.

He had hardly left, All the shelter has already put everyone of agreement. And for good reason, the title is a real killer.

On YouTube, the messages of his fans will invade the comment space. In this complicated period, Rohff arrives as a hero !

“If it’s like that every Friday you can stay in confinement until February next “, ” He has struck again, classic for 20 years “.

But this is not the only surprise. During a live Instagram, Roh2f has made a big announcement.

No, you’re not dreaming, a new project is well underway. Moreover, large heads poster should answer this.