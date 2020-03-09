Rohff on the point of collaborating with Celine Dion ? (PHOTO)

Share on Facebook

For her grand return to the scene of the French rap, Rohff may very well surprise us. A feat with Celine Dion is there to predict ?

A user has issued a genius idea ! Can we expect to see Rohff and Celine Dion work together on the same project ? MCE TV says it all !

To the delight of fans, Rohff is back on the scene of French rap. After having spent a good part of the year 2019 in prison, the rapper of 94 has decided to mark the occasion. One thing is for sure, he has not done things by half.

Very soon after its release, Rohff then threw some freestyle madness on his account Instagram. The delivery is crazy ! Moreover, the fans also have loved it. They, therefore, have not hesitated to show their admiration in the comment space. ” It is simple, in 30 seconds of insta video, it has ignited the game ! “, ” We miss you fréro. Come back to kill the game on an album heavy “.

On Instagram, the rapper of the 94 is very active. He has, moreover, more than 370 thousand subscribers. The great class ! As well, these love the content he shares.

Rohff and Celine Dion, a collab with a view ?

Rohff has not stopped there. Recently, he has then presented it to Marseille for the filming of an exclusive clip. You will have understood, this is the song 9+4 = 13. On 23 February last, the rapper was then balanced this feat of madness with Guirri Mafia !

During this visit in the South, Rohff has marked the spirits. It should be said that its keeping a lot of talk on the web. And yes, the padre strolled in Marseille, with a survêt PSG ! It had to be done. Moreover, the people of Marseille did not hesitate to tease him for this outrage.

On Instagram, a user had a genius idea. ” If there is a collaboration between Celine Dion and Rohff, I die in peace ! “. The latter had then responded with a simple blink of an eye… enough To create the doubt !