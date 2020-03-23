Rohff reveals, finally, why he has not participated in the series to be “Validated” !

Share on Facebook

Canal+ broadcasts its new series 100% French rap, Validated. On Twitter, Rohff explains why he has not got role !

Several rappers appear in the new series, ” Validated “, broadcast on Canal+. Absent, Rohff gives an explanation to his fans on Twitter. MCE explains to you all.

The French rap are you passionate about ? This series is for you ! In effect, ” Validated “, which was broadcast on the platform MyCanal and Canal+, is entirely devoted to this musical genre. And there is nothing surprising !

In effect, the encrypted string has never hidden his love for the rap. Besides, several artists of the French hip-hop may be evidenced byr ! In 1991, Canal+ gives a concert in NTM, with Joey Starr and Kool Shen.

Also, some programs devote themselves entirely to the genre ! Or almost ! The journalist Mouloud Achour, this ” Clique “. Thus, many chroniclers from this culture accompany it !

In any case, the series of ten episodes Validated cased ! And several rappers involved in their own role. Thus, it is the case of de Lacrim, Kool Shen or Soprano. But there is a lack Rohff the call…

The series Validated does not want to Rohff

On social networks, many fans are doing the note to the principal concerned. Why Rohff plays no role in the series Validated ? While they are more numerous to question, he responds on Twitter.

“I had to play in the series, but cruciate ligament + 5th metatarsal to ryfleu you’ve captured “, explains the rapper full of humour. Also, his tweet gets a 1.7 thousand likes and 860 retweets.

But her fans do not lose hope to see it one day in the series ! Moreover, some of them directly involve the director and actor Franck Gastambide on the social network at the blue bird.

“Not a problem, we waiting for you in season 2. Not true @FGastambide ?” , ” Don’t worry, they shall call you soon “, ” indeed it is a pity that you was not there because there were still references. “

In short, they are numerous to want to see Rohff in the series Released. Their wish will become reality ? It will be necessary to arm themselves with a bit of patience before you get the answer. In the meantime, you can watch season 1 !