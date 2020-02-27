Rohff the colours of PSG in Marseille: it is spoof !

Share on Facebook

To be able to wear a shirt of the PSG to Marseille, there are not 36 solutions. You must either be very confident or appoint Rohff.

Rohff has made his grand return to the scene of the French rap with his song 9+4 = 13. Validated by the public, the marseillais, the rapper has dared to walk around with a tracksuit of the PSG. MCE TV says it all !

To the delight of fans, Rohff is back ! After having spent a good part of the year 2019 in prison, the rapper of the 94 account impose his style. Moreover, he has not lost time. On on profile Instagram, Roh2f then swung a freestyle inédit, introducing his big return. What delight the most faithful.

Last Sunday, Roh2f was a big surprise to his fans. Thus, it has unveiled the clip of 9+4 = 13, in feat with Guirri Mafia. There is only one thing to say, the delivery is mad!!! Moreover, the public marseillais loved it ! During the shooting, Madiapac decided to follow the rapper. The report entitled, Rohff as you’ve never seen ! is also available

Rohff carried by the Marseillais for its holding of the PSG 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mRQ0wK8Bol — 13OR-du-HipHop (@13or_du_hiphop) February 26, 2020

Rohff dare to wear a survêt PSG to Marseille

In this story, a sequence has made a lot of noise. Thus, it is seen Rohff explain with his fans on the choice of her outfit. ” Rasta I respect him because in 98 it was the first to have to wear a shirt of the PSG. He passed through all Marseille normal ! “. A Marseillais is then put to the film. “Wallah we do not respect ! He comes to us with the survêt of Paris !” .

The sequence is hilarious ! One thing is for sure, only Rohff can afford such an action. In proudly wearing the colours of PSG in the streets of Marseille, the rapper sets out, therefore, the respect that he dedicates to his audience. Also, the rapper in the 94 has recently announced that it was totally free. In fact, it is no longer under electronic surveillance.