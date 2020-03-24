Rohff valid series rap to be “Validated” by Franck Gastambide on Instagram

Share on Facebook

With its new series, Franck Gastambide was a real hit. On Instagram, Rohff held to congratulate him and, therefore, has validated the project.

Available from the 20th of march last on Canal +, Validated has already put everyone of agreement. Moreover, Rohff also love this new series ! MCE TV says it all !

For nearly a week, it is forbidden to leave his home. The pandemic of Covid-19 has not finished wreaking havoc !

Confined to the house, it is then necessary to find something to keep busy. However, the boredom starts to kick in.

But don’t worry ! Franck Gastambide is here to help you. To the delight of fans of rap, Validated is finally available !

In the space of a few days, the new series Canal + has made a real hit. Moreover, Rohff also validates the project !

On Instagram, he did not hesitate to show his admiration. It is necessary to believe that the series has put everyone of agreement.

“Congratulations Franck Gastambide. The series Validated is validated. It is clean!!! “.

Rohff seduced by the series rap Validated

Since his release from prison, Rohff is very active on the scene of French rap. The rapper of the 94 intends to assert its grand return.

After you have knocked the clip for his collab with Guirri Mafia, Rohff made a nice surprise her audience.

A new song is available ! Real killer, You’ve captured has seduced more than one.

However, Rohff seems to have a regret. The Padre would have liked to appear in the series of Franck Gastambise, as originally planned.

“It was expected that I play in but the justice has decided otherwise. Following this, he has attempted an approach from the Japs but nothing to make you have picked up ? “.

Can we expect to see in the next season ? It is in any case what his fans want. ” We want to see you in season 2 “, ” We are waiting for you in season 2 “. Case to follow.