Rohff: when his song “Starfuckeuse” is used to illustrate a course !

The rappers are somehow what were the poets before. In fact, “Starfuckeuse” by Rohff is now distributed to school !

Rohff, it is a true pillar of the French rap. The song Starfuckeuse is so become a classic that it is now used in courses. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

THE RETURN OF THE PADRE

Among the best French rappers of the story, of course, Rohff. It is simple, his career is just crazy ! Thus, we no longer count the number of his classics. Moreover, Roh2f has finally made its grand return ! It has notably been able to see him at Marseillefor the filming of a movie clip. It is, therefore, 9+4 = 13, in feat with Guirri Mafia. The sound is huge !

Rohff has experienced some complications in 2019. And yes, the rapper has spent a good part derrièere bars. Thus, it was released last November. The rapper has, therefore, wanted to mark his big return. He then threw some freestyle exclusive on his profile Instagram. A nice surprise for the fans !

Starfuckeuse of Rohff, released during

On Instagram, Rohff is increasingly active. He has a pretty big community. Thus, 370 thousand people follow the rapper on the social network. Not bad ! In his story, it is so fun to share a few moments of his long career. A small moment of nostalgia. We also see many of its fans will ambiancer on its tracks. However, an image has marked the Canvas.

So, it is a screen capture of an exchange of text messages. In it, a person said that his teacher used a music artist to illustrate his courses. ” Pu*** my prof who puts ” Starfuckeuse “ to talk about the evolution of women in society “. His interlocutor responded. ” 10 years ahead of Rohff” . It is true that it is very strong ! See one of his pieces to be studied in school, this is not nothing. Besides his last album is still available.