Rohff will release his new title “you have received” tomorrow !

For Rohff, stay indoors doesn’t mean not working ! The rapper in the 94 has announced the release of its all-new song, “you’re captured”.

In these difficult times, the good news are rare… However, Rohff has made the happiness of his fans by announcing the release of You got captured, his latest piece. MCE TV says it all !

While the Covid-19 spreads, the president of the Republic has asked the French citizens to stay indoors.

Thus, unless a valid reason, it is now forbidden to leave his home. Also, any output should be justified to the authorities.

If the situation is difficult, a good news comes all the same from falling. Rohff will very soon be rocking a whole new piece !

For fans of the rapper, this announcement comes at peak. With the good sound in the ears, the days will be shorter !

It must be said that Rohff is made to wait. In fact, he has spent a good part of the past year behind bars.

However, the Padre intends to mark its return to the scene of the French rap.

Rohff announces the release of You have picked up

Since his release from prison, Rohff is very active. After a freestyle ratted on his profile Instagram, the rapper has filmed a clip of madness in Marseille.

You will have understood, this is the title for 9+3 = 13, in feat with Guirri Mafia. The provision of Roh2f is crazy !

On Youtube, the video has already overa million views. The great class !

By the way, its fans have not hesitated to show their admiration. In the comments, the messages abound.

But that’s not all ! On Instagram, Rohff, therefore, has a big announcement. Friday 20 mars, its all new its will be available on all platforms !

You’ve picked up looks very heavy. In fact, viewers were excited to see this massacre. ” Finally some good news in this world “, ” We wait it with impatience ! “, ” Here’s how to stay well-confined “.