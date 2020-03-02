Roman Polanski received a “Cesar”

The ceremony of awarding prize of the French Academy “Cesar” was held on 28 February 2020 in the concert hall “Salle Pleyel” in Paris.

The film is Roman Polanski’s “an officer and a spy” won the award for best Director. The Director, as promised, on ceremony has not arrived. The audience greeted the announcement of his victory applause, but the Daily Mail reports that several people at this point demonstratively left the hall, including actress Adel Enel (earlier she told me that a Director raped her when she was 15 years old). Protesting against the inclusion in Polanski’s award nominees feminists were all night next to the hall with placards in their hands. “An officer and a spy” has received two awards: costume design and best adapted screenplay.

Film of the year became “Les Miserables” Laga Lee, was marked by the debut acting job in it Alexis Manenti and installation, as well as the picture got a prize of spectator sympathies. The best actor was named Roshdy ZEM (“Oh my God”), actress anais Demoustier (“Alice and the mayor”), the actor – Swann Arlo (“God willing”), actress Fanny Ardant for her role in “Beautiful era”. This film also received awards for the best decorations and an original script. Best foreign film are “Parasites” pona Joon-Ho.